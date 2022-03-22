Maharashtra, Goa Government Schools to get Free Online Access to Classes in Local Language

ConnectEd Technologies, an EdTech company, has join hands with Forever Living Products India (FLPI) to provide free online access to curriculum-linked educational content across government schools of Maharashtra and Goa.

In a bid to improve learning outcomes, especially in government schools, amidst the pandemic, the program, which is CSR-funded by FLPI, and executed by ConnectEd Technologies, will provide online access to students from Grade 5 to 10 across Maharashtra and Goa. As part of this program, more than 10,000 students will be provided with free access to a web and mobile app platform.

The platform will contains educational content in local languages, that is in-sync with the respective State Board curriculums, and can be viewed online or downloaded onto a device for viewing later. Initially, the initiative aims to benefit students from government schools located in Raigad district of Maharashtra, and North Goa district of Goa. Subsequently, the initiative will scale to students from other regions as well, read the press release from the institute.

Dr Kiran Patil, IAS and CEO, of Raigad Zilla Parishad, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic and resultant school closures emphasised the need for a parallel, digital framework through which quality education could be served to govt. school students. It gives me immense pleasure to announce this initiative for Zilla Parishad schools in Raigad. We hope more organisations will come forward to support this initiative & ensure it benefits every student in Raigad as well as Maharashtra."

Lehar Tawde, co-founder, ConnectEd Technologies, further added, “The Covid-19 pandemic made India realise the need for a digital approach that makes quality education accessible to government school students in regional languages. We have been working in this direction since 2020, and are pleased with our association with Forever Living Products India (FLPI) and Forever Giving Foundation, which enables us to benefit nearly 10,000 more students in Maharashtra and Goa. We hope to scale our presence with support from authorities, FLPI and other organisations"

Harish Singla, country sales manager, Forever Living Products India (FLPI), “As a responsible and caring brand, FLP India has been leading on the CSR front since the beginning, and today we’re happy to participate in this noble cause for the betterment of society and the future of Govt.School students."

During the course of this initiative, ConnectEd Technologies will coordinate with government schools to sensitise parents and students about the platform, where they can access curriculum-linked educational content for free, using any device and connectivity at their disposal. Furthermore, the EdTech company will provide school teachers with statistics pertaining to content consumption by each student, thereby enabling them push parents and students to meet learning targets that have been set by the school, added the release.

