Maharashtra Govt Asks TISS to Study Economic, Educational Development of Muslim Community in the State

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) have been asked to conduct a study on the economic and educational development of the Muslim community across Maharashtra by the State Minority Development Department. The state government has sanctioned Rs 33.92 lakhs for the project. The Tata Social Research Council, Mumbai has named 56 workers among 6 regional revenue commissioners of of the state.

The government has said interviews and community surveys will be studied on the economic and educational development of the Muslim community. The committee formed by the govt now, will include professors from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

“Maharashtra govt appoints TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) to study the status of Muslims in the state to bring the community into the mainstream of economic & educational development; sanctions Rs 33.92 lakhs for the project: Maharashtra Govt," reported ANI.

Earlier, a seven-member committee, set up by the Maharashtra govt, had reviewed the condition of Muslim community living in Maharashtra. The committee was set up in 2008 to study the social, educational, and economic development of the Muslims.

It also suggest measures on how to improve their condition. The committee, headed by retired IAS officer Mehmood-ur-Rehman had submitted its report on the condition of the Muslim community in the state to the then chief minister Prithviraj Chavan in 2013.

Based on the report, in 2014, the then Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra had allocated five per cent reservation for Muslims in government-run schools, colleges and jobs across the state. The decision was, however, challenged in the Bombay High Court, following which the BJP came to power, reported a leading news agency. The Bombay HC had later struck off the five per cent reservation clause in jobs but allowed the reservation in education. However, as per reports, no legal steps was taken to implement the reservation later after the BJP came to power in 2014.

