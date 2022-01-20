Maharashtra Govt Likely to Decide on Reopening of Schools Today

After over 700 days of on and off shutdown, schools in Maharashtra might reopen again. The Maharashtra government is expected to take a decision on the reopening of schools in the state today, January 19. The government will take up the matter in the cabinet meeting today. Schools which were closed till February 15, may reopen sooner after demands from a section of parents and students.

The state government will take a review of the situation before taking the final call. While vaccinations have been rolled out for teens in India, the number of Covid-19 cases are also on a rise. While announcing the shutdown of physical classes, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the state government will reconsider its decision on the reopening of schools in about 10-15 days. Tope had also said that since the rate of infection among children is low, schools can be reopened but with precaution. The final call on the reopening of schools will be taken by the CM after discussion with the cabinet.

“Demands are rising from certain quarters for reopening of schools as children are suffering the education loss. We will consider it after 10-15 days as there is a low (rate of) infection among children. The chief minister will take the final call in this regard," Tope had said earlier.

A section of parents and school associations had also filed a petition to reopen schools including a Mumbai-based parent association wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding the reopening of schools.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra board exams are scheduled to be held from March 15 and continue till April 4 for SSC and from March 4 to 30 for HSC. The students have, however, been demanding the cancellation of the board exams after education minister Varsha Gaikwad tested positive for Covid-19.

