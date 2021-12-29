Maharashtra Govt May Close Schools, Colleges Again, Decision Within 15 Days

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases again, the Maharashtra state government will soon take a decision on the reopening of schools and colleges. As coronavirus cases are increasing in India, the state government is reconsidering reopening schools and colleges. Even if the in-person classes are closed, the classes will be conducted online. The government will take stock of the situation and after a fortnight will announce its decision.

Speaking to the media, State Minister Aditya Thackeray said, “People need to stay masked up. The decision regarding school and college will be taken after looking at the situation 15 days from now. This is anyway the holiday season. It is not a great idea to close down campuses. Some students have not seen their school." He was attending the convocation ceremony of Mumbai University.

Earlier, Maharashtra’s school education minister Varsha Gaikwad too had said that the health of the children are their top priority and if omicron cases continue to rise then the government will shut the physical classes.

Gaikwad has tested positive for Covid-19 recently. She announced about her health. Soon after she tests positive for the deadly virus, a large section of students appearing for the state board exams 2022 demanded the minister to cancel the exams saying if the minister can test positive, then what will happen to students.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has been witnessing a slight rise in the number of covid-19 cases since the last few weeks, with nearly 900 cases reported only from Mumbai. Till now around 26 cases of Omicron cases have also been reported.

