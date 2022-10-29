Maharashtra Govt to Introduce MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda Courses in Marathi

To enhance the accessibility of degree-level courses to non-English speaking students, the Maharashtra government has announced that it will introduce medical education in Marathi from next year onwards. The state’s medical education minister, Girish Mahajan, said that the decision to make the syllabus available in Marathi would help students from rural parts of Maharashtra.

The move comes at the heel of similar initiatives undertaken by the Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh governments. The two states had earlier announced that they would make the syllabus of MBBS available in Hindi. However, Mahajan has stated that Maharashtra has gone a step ahead and assured that it would ensure that the syllabus of not just MBBS but other streams of medical practice, including ayurvedic, homoeopathy, dental and nursing are introduced to Marathi.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Mahajan said that the government has “appointed committees to study the plan and the steps to be taken. The Marathi syllabus will help the students who have studied in Marathi mediums to tide over their complex for English." Sources suggest that the state cabinet had discussed the decision just last month. The decision to form a board for the conversion of all syllabi has already been taken. The board will consist of experts from various fields.

The medical fraternity within the state is divided over the desirability of the move. Supporters believe that this is a move that will help doctors assist patients better as they will be able to understand symptoms expressed in the local language. However, others are of the view that education in Marathi will limit the practice of doctors to just Maharashtra or India. They are also of the view that a scientific subject like medicine needs to keep up with global research and standards, which mostly use English as a medium. Concerns about training educators to enable them to teach in Marathi are plenty.

