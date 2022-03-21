Maharashtra Govt to Provide Online Math Content in Marathi to Over 1 Lakh Govt School Kids

The Maharashtra government’s School Education and Sports Department has partnered with Khan Academy India to improve math learning outcomes for students across classes 1 to 10 in government schools in the state. Through this, students will get access to online math learning content in Marathi.

In its first phase, the focus will be on providing new math content and online resources across 488 schools for over 1,00,000 learners in Maharashtra. This will further be extended to more schools and independent learners who can benefit by accessing the entire library of content for free.

Further, all teachers in the state government schools will be trained to leverage online teaching resources and offer personalised learning experience based on progress data of individual students.

This online content will allow students to build a solid foundational understanding in Math, at their own pace, using any device and will be free of cost, says the edtech firm. Further, teachers will have access to necessary online tools and real-time data to identify learning gaps and address them, at a classroom and individual-level.

As a part of this partnership, the edtech is working closely with the Maharashtra government to educate over 2000 teachers, 36 district nodal officers, and 488 principals on the use case of it’s online learning content and effectively implement personalized math learning in the classroom.

“Since 2021, the Government of Maharashtra and Khan Academy India are working together to recreate Khan Academy’s high quality math content consisting of 700+ videos, articles, and practice exercises in Marathi which will be available on SCERT Maharashtra website in addition to Khan Academy," said the edtech company.

Launching the initiative on International Women’s Day, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “It is our duty to offer the best quality education and facilities to our students who are the future of the society and the country. I am happy how organizations like Khan Academy are working together with the state government towards a common vision of creating better learning infrastructure."

Talking about the initiative, Vishal Solanki, Commissioner, Education said, “As schools are reopening, we are enabling a superior classroom experience that will help us address the learning gap in students by offering them personalized learning."

