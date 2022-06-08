Maharashtra HSC Results 2022 Declared! How to Check MSBSHSE Marksheets Online, via SMS, Digilocker?

Ending the wait for over 15 lakhs students, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has finally announced the results for its HSC or Class 12 board examination. Out of the nearly 15 lakh students. A total of 14,39,731 student had appeared for the exam of which as many as 13,56,604 have managed to pass the exam with a pass percentage of 94.22 per cent.

Maha HSC Results LIVE Updates

Now, students can check their results at mahresult.nic.in. Results will also be available directly at News18.com, however, it will only be out around 1 PM.

Advertisement

Students can access their results by submitting credentials like roll number and date of birth. The results can also be accessed through SMS. Here is the step-by-step process that students can follow to check their results once it is out.

The Maharashtra Board Class 12 exams were conducted offline between March 4 and April 7 this year. With the physical board examination returning this year, MSBSHSE has recorded a fall in its passing percentage, compared to last year.

MSBSHSE HSC class 12 results 2022: How to check online?

Step 1. Visit the Maharashtra board’s result portal

Step 2. Click on HSC Examination Result 2022 link displayed on the homepage

Step 3. Enter credentials like roll number and other details before submitting your request

Step 4. Your MSBSHSE HSC results 2022 will load on your screen

Step 5. Take a printout or save a copy

MSBSHSE HSC class 12 results 2022: How to check via SMS

Advertisement

Step 1. Unlock your device and head to the SMS app

Step 2. Type MH (Exam Name) followed by your roll number

Step 3. Send it to 57766

Step 4. Your results will soon arrive through an SMS

MSBSHSE HSC class 12 results 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1. Open the DigiLocker App or log on to digilocker.gov.in.

Advertisement

Step 2. Create a new registration by submitting the required details or login to your account if you already registered

Step 3. Click on ‘MSBSHSE SSC Results 2022’ under the education tab

Advertisement

Step 4. Submit your Aadhaar details to get your Maharashtra Board HSC result

Candidates are advised to cross-check the information printed on their mark sheet to avoid any errors. Last year, Maharashtra Board had recorded an all-time high 99.63 per cent pass percentage in absence of the physical board examination. Students were awarded marks based on 40:30:30 evaluation criteria where 40 percent weightage was given to Class 12 internal assessment whereas classes 11 and 10 results were given 30 percent weightage each.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.