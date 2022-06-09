Maharashtra HSC Results 2022: Not Satisfied With Marks? Here's How to Improve Score

Ending the anxious wait for lakhs of students, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the HSC or class 12 results on June 8. Students who had appeared for the class 12 board exams can log on to MSBSHSE’s website — msbshse.co.in, or mahresult.nic.in, — to view their results. The board recorded a passing percentage of 94.22 per cent, which is a dip from last year’s 99.63 per cent success rate.

To be declared passed in Maharashtra Board HSC exam, candidates need to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in every subject. Students who are dissatisfied with the marks awarded to them can apply for a re-evaluation of the answer scripts. The application can be made online from June 10 using the prescribed format for the application available on Maharashtra Board’s website.

Maharashtra HSC Results 2022: How to Improve Score

To apply for recounting/verification of marks, students have to submit self-attested copies of their mark sheets online on the MSBSHSE portal between June 10 and June 20.

Students wishing for complete rechecking of their copies will first have to apply for copies of the answer sheet from the board. Within five days of receiving the answer scripts, an application for rechecking in the prescribed format has to be submitted along with the applicable fee.

Students may approach the MSBSHSE office/helpline or their school for more detail in this regard. Additionally, students who have cleared the board exam but want to improve their scores may also opt to appear in the supplementary exam. Details about the supplementary exam application will be made available to the students at a later stage of the process.

Students will be able to collect the physical copy of their printed mark sheet from their respective colleges from June 17 onwards.

As many as 1356604 students have passed the Maharashtra HSC exam out of 14,39,731 students. The pass percentage of girls is 95.35 per cent and among boys, it is 93.29 per cent. The overall pass percentage is 94.22 per cent. The pass percentage of Konkan region stands at 97.221 per cent which is the highest this year, whereas Mumbai recorded the lowest pass percentage at 90.91 per cent.

