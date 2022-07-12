NEET Postponement Demand Intensifies, Maharashtra MLA Supports Students

Echoing the demand of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 aspirants, Maharashtra MLA Nitin Raut has now joined the protest for postponement of the national medical entrance test. In a tweet, the Congress MLA from Nagpur urged the government to listen to students’ demands and defer the date from July 17.

NEET LIVE Updates 2022: Admit Card Released Amid Protests

NEET aspirants have been seeking postponement of the exam date by at least 40 to 60 days, leading to extra time for preparation. Students argue that the counselling process of NEET-UG 2021 concluded only in March this year, leaving them with just three months window to revise the entire syllabus.

Advertisement

Another cause of concern for the aspirants is the proximity of NEET 2022 date with other entrance exams including the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which is slated to begin on July 15. Students claim that those planning to apply to other undegraduate courses apart from medical courses under NEET may not get enough time to focus on their exams.

Earlier, aspirants requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer the NEET 2022 date. They used the hashtag PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants on Twitter to highlight the issue.

Citing the example of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main which was postponed, students demand the same yardstick should be used for NEET as well. The National Testing Agency and the government, however, have refused to bow down to the demands expressing an inability to change the date at the last minute. The NTA is set to release the admit cards for NEET 2022 soon.

Over 18 lakh candidates have applied for the medical entrance exam this year. The common medical entrance test is slated to be held across 546 cities in India and 14 cities outside India with a new exam pattern where students will also be given 20 minutes extra to attempt the paper. However, the number of question remain unchanged.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.