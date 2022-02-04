Maharashtra MSBSHSE to Hold Board Exams 2022 Offline Despite Students Protest

The Maharashtra board 10th and 12th exams 2022 will be held as per schedule, state board chairman Sharad Gosavi announced. This comes amid students’ protests seeking cancellation of the physical exams due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) class 12 exams will be held from March 4 to 30 and class 10 from March 15 to April 4.

The students had earlier gathered in Ashok Mill Naka in Dharavi, Mumbai near the residence of Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad to protest against the offline exams. The students argued that since the classes have been held online, the exams too should be conducted online. Students also said that due to online classes there was learning loss and they have not been able to receive a quality education.

“Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced some specific measures for conducting Class XII and Class X examinations in a healthy and safe environment," tweeted Gaikwad.

Several students had also assembled in areas of Thane and Nashik. In Nagpur, agitating students damaged two buses, police said. Police claimed that they resorted to a “mild baton charge" to stop the students from moving towards the education minister’s residence near Dharavi.

“We’ve been continuously discussing students’ health and safety. I told students to have discussions with me; I’ll decide further. But we also have to keep in mind the two-year loss in school students’ education," Gaikwad told a leading news agency. Earlier, Maharashtra Board had sent a proposal to the Uddhav Thackeray government, seeking postponement of the offline exams.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government had Mumbai-based schools conduct in-person classes from January 24. Pune resumed classes in physical mode from February 1.

The MSBSHSE class 10 and 12 board exam 2022 will be held in two shifts — the first half will begin from 10:30 am and continue till 2 pm and the second half will be held from 3 pm to 6:30 pm. The detailed subject-wise timetable can be accessed at the official website at mahahsscboard.in.

