Mumbai, Pune School Continue to Remain Shut till December 15 Amid omicron Threat

Mumbai schools which were to reopen from December 1 will continue to remain shut till December 15. Schools were scheduled to reopen amid strict Covid-19 precautions after 20 months from December 1, however, the reopening has been deferred, This is part of the new Covi-19 guidelines released amid threat of the new covid-19 variant omicron. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had on Monday said that the state cabinet has expressed concerns about passengers arriving from at-risk countries.

“Schools for classes 1-7 will now reopen from December 15, instead of December 1, in view of the emergence of #Omicron variant of COVID19 in the world," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told media.

Announcing the reopening guidelines, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier said, “The government is sensitive to the possibility of a third wave and no laxity in implementation of SOPs will be permitted. Our students are our future. Let us all come together to ensure their health, wellbeing and continued education."

Amid the guidelines issued for the reopening of schools, the Maharashtra government had announced that physical classes were held only for 3-4 hours a day. Schools were asked to work in shifts or on alternate days as the case may be to ensure only 15-20 students are present in class at a given time.

As of now, no Omicron cases have been reported in India. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will hold a review meeting with States on the Omicron variant of COVID19 today.

