Maharashtra NEET Counselling Begins: How to Apply, Documents Needed, Top Medical Colleges

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has begun the NEET 2021 counselling registration process today, December 30. Candidates with a valid NEET score can register for the counselling to the medical entrance exam on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The registration process will continue till January 5, 2022. The last date to upload the documents is January 6. The provisional merit list will be released on January 8.

The schedule for the counselling rounds will be announced in due course of time, the authorities said. The Maharashtra NEET counselling is conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, and BSc (Nursing) courses.

>Also read| NEET Counselling 2021 to Have 4 Rounds to Fill Medical Colleges Seats Under AIQ: MCC

Advertisement

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the NEET 2021registrations link

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4. Fill in all the required details

Step 5. Upload the required documents

Step 6. Pay the fees

Step 7. Download and take a print out of the application form for further use

>Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021: Documents Required

Candidates who make it to the merit list must keep ready the original as well as a copy of these documents for the NEET 2021 counselling process:

— NEET 2021 result

— NEET 2021 admit card

— Domicile certificate

— Class 10 mark sheet and pass certificate

— Class 12 mark sheet and pass certificate

— Category certificate, if applicable

— Provisional admission letter

— Maharashtra NEET 2021 filled counselling form

Advertisement

>Read| Govt Committee to Submit Report on EWS Quota to Supreme Court This Week

>Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021: >Counselling Process

Advertisement

>Choice filling and locking: After completing the counselling registration candidates will have to select their choices of colleges. The choice locking would be done on the basis of the candidates’ NEET score and rank.

>Seat allotment: The Maharashtra CET Cell will release the seat allotment list where candidates will be allotted seats based on their performance in NEET 2021, their preferences, and seat availability. Those who are willing to go ahead with the allotted medical college seat will have to complete the seat acceptance process by paying the required admissions fee. Those not willing will have to float their seats and wait for the next counselling round.

>Report to the college: Those who have the seat will be issued with a provisional admission letter. Thereafter, they will have to the allotted college and complete the remaining admission process.

>Read| NEET Counselling 2021: List of States Where Medical College Admissions Have Started

>Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021: Top Medical Colleges

— Grant Medical College, Mumbai

Advertisement

— Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai

— Dr D Y Patil Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Pune

— BJ Government Medical College

— Kasturba Health Society’s Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Sevagram

— Armed Forces Medical College Pune

Advertisement

— Rajiv Gandhi Medical College

— KJ Somaiya Medical College and Research Centre

Meanwhile, for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) too is likely to begin the NEET 2021 counselling soon. Total of 15 per cent of seats fall under central quota or AIQ. MCC has said that there will be four rounds to fill the seats and is preparing a merit list based on the ranks of the students and the availability of seats across medical colleges.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.