Maharashtra NEET UG 2021 Counselling Registration Deadline Extended, How to Apply for Admission to State-based Medical Colleges

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has deferred the last date of online registration for NEET-UG 2021 counselling. The window for registration for 85 per cent state medical seats will now be open until January 17. Previously, candidates were required to complete the online registration by January 10 and fee payment by January 11. Candidates may check the revised registration notice online at CET’s official website cetcell.net.

Those who already have registered and made payment are not required to do it again. The Maharashtra NEET counselling will be done for admission into the state quota UG medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS, BHMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B(P and O), and BSc (Nursing) courses. Candidates while filling the form will have to enter their application and roll number instead of their ranks in NEET-UG 2021

CET Cell will be releasing the provisional merit list of phase-I, phase-II, phase-III and CAP Round(s) for all the medical UG courses during the later stages of the process

Advertisement

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: How to Apply

Steps for the online application to Maharashtra NEET Counselling

Step 1: Log on to CET Cell’s portal for NEET-UG admissions, cetcell.net/UG_NEET_2021

Step 2: Click on the ‘New Registration’ link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the required information such as NEET-UG roll number, application number and percentile score obtained followed by contact details in the next process.

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: After successful submission, log in again using your system generated credentials

Step 6: Attach the required documents in the specified format and pay the application fee for the counselling.

Save a copy of the confirmation message in printed or soft form

While the counselling of undergraduate medical seats under the state quota of many major states has already begun, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is also expected to release the all India quota NEET counselling schedule soon. The online registration window at mcc.nic.in will open from January 19 with January 24 being the deadline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.