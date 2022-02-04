Maharashtra RTE Admissions 2022: Revised Schedule Out, Admission Process to Start on February16

The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra, has released the revised schedule for Maharashtra Right to Education (RTE) Admission dates. As per the new schedule, the admission process which was earlier going to start from February 1 will now begin from February 16. The process will begin on the department’s official portal, student.maharashtra.gov.in.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad shared the tentative schedule in a Tweet in Marathi that translates to, “Important Note: The probable schedule of RTE 25 per cent admission process for the academic year 2022-23 has been published. Accordingly, from Wednesday 16th February 2022, parents will be able to fill online application."

Under the Maharashtra RTE admission, 25 per cent of the seats in private schools are reserved for students belonging to the economically backward section as per the provision in the Right to Education act. The scheme was implemented to make affordable quality education available to students who have to deal with financial constraints.

Once the application process goes live, students can follow the following steps to apply for RTE admissions online.

Maharashtra RTE Admissions 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Log on to the official portal for RTE Maharashtra admission.

Step 2. On the homepage, locate the ‘Online Application’ link and click.

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new window where you have to register by selecting the ‘New Registration link’

Step 4. Fill out the registration form with all the required information and submit it.

Step 5. After successful registration, log in to the RTE 25 admission portal by entering the application number password and captcha code.

Step 6. Fill out the application form and attach all the necessary documents.

Step 7. Submit your application

Schools having more seats than the applications will allot seats to all applicants. However, if the number of applications exceeds the available seats, admission will be given on the basis of a lottery. The lottery will be drawn and generated by the official district administration. The selected list of candidates will then be made available online at the admission portal and candidates can download the admission admit card from there.

