Maharashtra SCERT Launches Survey to Assess School Students on Literacy, Numeracy Skills

In accordance with the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Bharat Mission 2021, the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) began a subject-by-subject study survey for students in classes 2 through 5. Based on predetermined FLN (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy) skill parameters, each student will be examined separately during the test.

Teachers and experts have emphasised the necessity for an integrated approach as individual scales have been ineffectual due to a lack of precision and uniformity, as well as leaving teachers with little time to conduct lessons for intended results. This theory is considered to be an extension to a long list of FLN assessment and remedy theories offered by various authorities in school education after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past six to nine months, a number of projects have been established in Maharashtra on SCERT and local levels. At the national level, it began with the National Achievement Survey (NAS). The goal of NAS 2021 is to assess children’s development and learning abilities as a measure of the effectiveness of the educational system in order to implement the proper corrective measures at various levels.

Shortly after the academic year began in June of this year, the office of the Commissioner of Education Maharashtra initiated a similar project under the name Setu Abhyaskram (Bridge Course) in an effort to close learning gaps brought on by the shutting down of schools due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. For teachers, let alone students or parents, each of these initiatives with a newer set of guidelines was just making matters more complicated.

According to The Indian Express, a teacher remarked that “Almost every Zilla Parishad (ZP) at the rural level or civic body in urban areas brought in projects with different names, but with the same purpose. While SCERT’s project started last week, soon, another set of tests is expected to be launched under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan." The NIPUN-Bharat initiative was established with the goal of ensuring that all Class 3 students be literate and numerate by 2026–2027.

