Maharashtra Schools to Celebrate Women's Week

Schools in Maharashtra will be undertaking a week-long appreciation of women between March 8-12. The schools will be tied up with NGOs, educationists, and corporates to mark International Women’s Day. The state education minister Varsha Gaikwad has announced the key events that will be taking place during this time.

“Women are nurturers and creators. What better way to celebrate them this International Women’s Day than to collaborate with NGOs, educationists & corporates to enrich the lives of girls and children in Maharashtra. I’m glad to announce these key tie-ups to mark the day," tweeted Gaikwad.

Schools in Maharashtra will also be undertaking a week long appreciation of the women in our lives between 8-12 March. Details of the events have been given below.@CMOMaharashtra @INCMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/EoDwtgfaDF

— Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) March 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the board exams from March 4 to March 30 for HSC or class 12 students. The SSC or class 10 board exams 2022 will be held from March 15 to April 4. This year, exams will be held as per schedule in the offline mode amid students’ protest.

The students had earlier gathered to protest against the offline exams. The students had protested in Ashok Mill Naka in Dharavi, Mumbai near the residence of Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad demanding cancellation of the exams. They argued that since the classes have been held online, the exams also must be conducted online. They further added that due to online classes there was learning loss and hence the offline exams must be cancelled.

Several students had also assembled in areas of Thane, Nagpur, and Nashik. In Nagpur, agitating students damaged two buses. The police had claimed that they had resorted to a “mild baton charge" to stop the students from moving towards the Gaikwad’s residence.

