Maharashtra SSC Exams Over, MSBSHSE to Announce 10th Result 2022 in June

The Maharashtra Board or Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday has concluded the class 10 or SSC exams. After several physical and online protests, the MSBSHSE, after two years conducted physical exams for the class 10 students. Now with the exams aver the evolution process will start and the board is expected to release the result in June.

The SSC exams were held between March 15 and April 4. Unlike previous years, this year both paper timings and evaluation criteria has been changed. This time, the Maharashtra board gave students, 10 minutes for reading the question paper and two hours and fifteen minutes for all subjects except language papers, which were given three and a half hours, as they had a weightage of 80 marks. Another new thing this year is that the syllabus has been reduced by 25 per cent for both the classes and the question paper was set on the reduced syllabus.

This year, those students who could not appear for the Maharashtra SSC or class 10 students government drawing (elementary drawing exam) due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will be eligible for extra marks in the board exams. The marks will be awarded based on the students’ performance in the intermediate drawing exams held earlier, said Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Earlier, Gaikwad made the announcement on Twitter. She said, “SSC students of the 2021-22 batch, who were unable to take the Government Drawing (Elementry Drawing Exam) due to COVID-19 curbs, will be entitled to additional marks based on their grades in the Intermediate Drawing Exams held earlier. This will benefit meritorious students," tweeted Gaikwad. (sic)

Every year at least 20 lakh students register for Maharashtra Board exams including both SSC and HSC exams. However, last year, the Maharashtra board did not conduct exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Results based on an alternative assessment mode were one of the best results recorded by the state board ever. As many as 99.63 per cent of students who registered for Maharastra HSC exams had passed the board. In SSC, 95.30 per cent of students passed the exam, again in one of the highest results.

This year, in Mumbai, around 3,73,740 students have appeared for the SSC board examination. As the exams got over several students also took to Twitter to express their relief.

