Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result Date: Know Passing Marks, Websites to Check

As thousands of students are waiting for their results, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to declare the SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 final results soon. It is likely that the results will be out in between Jun 10-June 20.

This year, SSC exams in Maharashtra were conducted from March 15 to April 18 and for HSC students, the exams were held from March 4 to April 7. The syllabus has been reduced by 25 per cent for both the classes and the question paper will be set on the reduced syllabus.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2022: Where to check the results?

Once the results will be out, students can check the Maharashtra SSC and HSC results 2022 at the boards official website.

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2022: How to check the results?

As seen last year, students will have to enter roll number and mother’s first name to check board exam results. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1. Go to the official website of the board.

Step 2. Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link.

Step 3. Enter your roll number and mother’s first name.

Step 4. Submit the details and check your result.

Step 5. Take a printout of the result page.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2022: Passing marks

According to Maharashtra Board Passing Marks 2022, students require at least 35 per cent marks in order to pass HSC or SSC Board Examination.For the Maharashtra SSC Passing Marks 2022, in order to pass the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, students must score at least “C" grade in each optional and main subjects.For the HSC Passing Marks 2022, a minimum of 35 per cent marks should be scored by a student in order to pass the Maha HSC Board Examination.

While announcing the date sheet for offline board exams, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “the health and well-being of students remain our priority. To ensure a conducive environment for the students, we held a series of consultations with schools, principals, headmasters, teachers, and experts regarding the assessment mode and exam schedule. Their suggestions were incorporated."

“Our efforts are to declare the HSC results by the second week of June, 2022, and SSC results by the second week of July, 2022. All exams would be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 safety norms," said Gaikwad.

