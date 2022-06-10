Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Likely to be Out June 15 at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra Board or Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to declare the class 10 or SSC exam results. As per the media reports, the result is likely to be declared by June 15.

Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had last month shared that the Maharashtra SSC Results would be announced by June 20. Latest updates, however suggest that the results are expected sooner.

MSBSHSE will release the Class 10 Board Result 2021 on the official website — mahresult.nic.in. The result will also be released at News18.com. To check score here, students need to fill form below. The service will be available as and when the result is declared

The SSC exams were held between March 15 and April 4. This year, despite several physical and online protests, the MSBSHSE, after two years conducted physical exams for the class 10 students. Unlike previous years, this year both paper timings and evaluation criteria has been changed. For this academic year 2021-22, in Mumbai alone, around 3,73,740 students have appeared for the SSC board examination. Overall 14, 49, 664 students had appeared for the examination this year.

Every year at least 20 lakh students register for Maharashtra Board exams including both SSC and HSC exams. However, last year, the Maharashtra board did not conduct exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Results based on an alternative assessment mode were one of the best results recorded by the state board ever. As many as 99.63 per cent of students who registered for Maharastra HSC exams had passed the board. In SSC, 95.30 per cent of students passed the exam, again in one of the highest results.

Last year, best performance was recorded from Konkal Region at 97.12 per cent, while Mumbai division had the worst result. Overall, however, the largest share of students who score over 90 per cent were from Mumbai division.

Meanwhile, MSBSHSE recently announced the Maharashtra HSC result 2022. This year, 94.22 per cent students have passed the exams. A total of 1,356,604 students passed in Maharashtra 12th result 2022. The overall pass percentage was recorded as 94.22 per cent.

