Maharashtra TET Cheating Case 2018: Former Exam Council Head, Ex-Manager of Software Firm Held for Malpractice

Pune Police have arrested Maharashtra State Council of Examination’s (MSCE) former commissioner Sukhadev Dere and the then manager of a software firm responsible for conducting the Teachers’ Eligibility Test in 2018 in connection with the alleged malpractices, an official said on Tuesday.

Dere was taken into custody late Monday night, based on information received by police during an ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities in the 2020 Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) in which MSCE commissioner Tukaram Supe was arrested last week, said the official from the Pune police’s cyber and economic offences wing.

“A separate case has been registered against Dere for his alleged involvement in malpractices in the 2018 TET. Further investigation is going on," he said. Supe and another person had been arrested by the Pune police for allegedly taking money to change the results of some candidates so that they can clear the TET, officials earlier said.

Advertisement

Read| Gang Preparing Fake Education Certificates Busted in Telangana;12 Held

The police had also recovered unaccounted cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 2 crore from Supe, they said. The alleged malpractices in the 2020 TET came to the light during the investigation into the bid to leak a paper of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) examination, in which six people have already been arrested, police said. According to the police, Dere and Ashwin Kumar, the then manager of G A Software which was given the responsibility to conduct the exam, had allegedly taken money to tamper with the results of the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) in 2018.

Read| MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board Releases Exam Schedule for Classes 10, 12

Police said that the alleged malpractices in the 2018 TET exam came to light during the ongoing investigation into the 2020 TET exam. “We have registered a separate case against Dere and Kumar in connection with the alleged tampering of marks in the 2018 TET exam," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (cyber) Vijay Palsule.

Besides Supe, police had arrested G S Software director Pritesh Deshmukh, one Santosh Harkal, and consultant with state education department Abhishek Sawrikar. Supe, Sawrikar, Harkal, and Deshmukh have also been named as accused in the present ( 2018 TET ) case as they and Dere had allegedly taken Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 each from around 500 to 600 candidates and made them eligible in the exam by tampering with their marks, according to police.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.