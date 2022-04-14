Maharashtra Uni, College Students to Get 15 Minutes Extra During Offline Exams: Maharashtra Higher Education Minister

Providing relief to students who are set to appear for their exams, Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday has announced that colleges and universities based in the State will accord 15 minutes of additional time to the students per hour of the exam.

The move comes after a large section of students claimed that they are not yet prepared to give offline exams. As per the officials, this is being done as part of the plan to integrate students back into the offline mode of learning as most of them have not appeared for offline exams in over two years of the pandemic.

Samant took this decision at a high-level meeting of Vice-Chancellors of Maharashtra state universities, on April 13, 2022. The minister also took to Twitter to announce the same.

Following the meeting, Higher Education Minister Uday Samant, in his tweet noted “COVID forced education to the online platform and exams too were being conducted online. Considering that after a break of two years, students will be appearing for exams in offline mode, universities should give 15 extra minutes for every hour of the exam period to students."

As per the media reports, the announcement came hours after the Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena had urged the Minister to increase the timings for the offline exams of vocational and non-vocational courses in the state. This is needed as students due to corona were appearing for online exams held on an MCQ basis and they will need extra time as they have lost the practice of writing lengthy answers. The decision has been taken keeping in mind that students have not been given offline exams in nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to an online mode of learning and examinations.

