Maharashtra's Sydenham Institute to Find Out Science-backed Ways to Enhance Human Happiness, Sets up Happiness Research Centre

Want to be happy? Indian researchers will soon find out science-backed ways to enhance the human happiness quotient. The government of Maharashtra’s Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research & Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE) has inaugurated a first-of-its-kind “Happiness Research Centre" in Mumbai. It has been set-up in collaboration with Happy+ Consulting which is a tech-enabled happiness habit formation organisation.

The centre will focus solely on ways and tools to enhance human happiness. This first-of-its-kind centre will undertake research and teachings in the area of finding ways to make lives happier for citizens- students with its path-breaking research and dissemination of knowledge.

Speaking at the launch, Ashish Ambasta, Founder and CEO, HappyPlus Consulting said “This center will help us bring tools and techniques which can/will be applied in India’s context to make citizens happier. Given the diversity of our country and the rich tradition, there is much which can be brought to life in a way in which this learning can be applied to a larger population. The idea is to get these centers across the country to spread the learnings to change lives."

Commenting on the development Dr. Shriniwas Dhure, Director, SIMSREE said, “SIMSREE is one of the most popular and trusted management institutes in India. It is our constant endeavor to be one of the most distinctive institutions by adhering to the core value of excellence, collaboration, integrity, wisdom, and empathy. With this collaboration with Happy+ Consulting, we will devise ways that will help in creating potential leaders of the future that are more empathetic. Through this initiative, we would like to develop managers of tomorrow with Character and ensure students become responsible yet Happy citizens."

