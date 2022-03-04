Make India 'Viswaguru' Again, Venkaiah Naidu Tells Educationists

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said the National Education Policy-2020 was a step to make India a ‘viswaguru’ (universal teacher) in the education sector. NEP, he said, sought to promote value-based education rooted in India culture and called upon every teacher and school administrator to implement its provisions in true letter and spirit.

The Vice-President presented awards, instituted by the Ramineni Foundation, at a function here on Tuesday to students who performed exemplarily in various schools. “India was once a land of world-class universities like Nalanda, Takshasila, Vikramasila and Pushpagiri. Students from across the globe used to come here for education. India should regain such eminence again," he said.

Venkaiah Naidu asked the teachers to make learning a more interactive, immersive and enjoyable experience for students and stressed on the guru-sishya tradition to make education meaningful and holistic. “Teachers should inspire confidence in students and make them ready to face any adversity and walk the right path in any given situation," he noted. He said there was no dearth of talent among youngsters but identifying and honing it through required skills was the key.

Venkaiah Naidu also reiterated the importance of education in one’s mother tongue, shedding the “colonial mindset" and returning to Indian roots. On the occasion, he also presented ‘Guru Sanmaanam’ awards to Mandal Education Officers of Guntur district in appreciation of their services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He lauded the efforts of teachers throughout the country, especially in government schools, for ensuring continuity of education during the pandemic through innovative means. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister A Suresh, Ramineni Foundation Chairman R Dharmapracharak, MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, state BJP president Somu Veerraju and others attended the event.

