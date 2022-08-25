Make Research & Innovation Way of Living: PM Modi at Smart India Hackathon 2022

The Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022 software grand finale was held today and will continue till tomorrow. While addressing the grand finale through video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that we have to make research and innovation way of living. There must be more acceptance for innovation and enterprise in society now.

The prime minister further added that in the last seven to eight years, the country has seen a lot of progress and revolutions are happening one after the other. Revolutions have been happening in various industries including infrastructure, health, digital and technology, agriculture, defense, as well as talent revolution.

“The country is working on big resolutions about how our country will be after 100 years of independence. You are the innovators who are the flag bearers of the slogan of ‘Jai Anusandhan’ for the fulfillment of these resolutions", he said.

Advertisement

PM Modi also emphasised the need to increase the4 culture of innovation in India. For that, “we have to pay constant attention to two things - Social support and institutional support," he said adding that the acceptance of innovation as a profession has increased in the society and in such a situation, we have to accept new ideas and original thinking. “Research and innovation must be transformed from the way of working to the way of living", he said.

Over 15,000 students and mentors are taking part on the grand finale of the fifth edition of the SIH, which is being held at across 75 nodal centres. Among the 75 nodal centres that are hosting the SIH, includes IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, LPU, IIT BHU, BIT Ranchi, Chandigarh University, RV University, Presidency University, MIT Pune, SRM, etc.

The participant teams have been each given a problem statement. A total of 476 problem statements from across 53 union ministries have been given in the finale. The problem statements include including optical character recognition (OCR) of temple inscriptions and translations in Devanagari scripts, IoT-enabled risk monitoring system in cold supply chain for perishable food items, high-resolution 3D model of terrain, and infrastructure and roads conditions in disaster struck areas, the official notice reads.

The winners on each problem statement will be awarded a prize amount of Rs 1 lakh. Under the student innovation category, three prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 will be awarded to the winners. The final result will be declared tomorrow.

Advertisement

“It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to promote a spirit of innovation in the country, especially among the youth. With this vision in mind, Smart India Hackathon (SIH) was started in the year 2017. SIH is a nationwide initiative to provide students a platform to solve the pressing problems of society, organizations, and government. It aims to inculcate the culture of product innovation, problem-solving and out-of-the-box thinking among students," PIB had said earlier.

— with PTI inputs

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here