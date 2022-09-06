Making Aspirants Wait for 6-8 to Test Patience, Pristyn Care Co-founder's 'Interview Hacks' Face Backlash

The Co-founder and CEO of healthcare major Pristyn Care, Harsimarbir Singh is being criticised by the users on various social media platforms for writing a note on “interview hacks" that is used by his company to shortlist “special driven people". Among the hacks mentioned by Sigh, include making aspirants wait for six to eight hours in the office just to test their patience, ringing up candidates at 8 am for an early morning interview and even asking outstation candidates to reach the workplace on the next day to test their “hustle".

Though the CEO deleted his LinkedIn post after the widespread backlash from netizens, the screenshots of the post are being widely circulated. Many condemned the post by Singh calling is the “pure exploitation" and “true face of corporate culture". A Twitter user named Amanpreet Singh Gulati uploaded the picture of the interview hacks shared by Harsimarbir and wrote, “Pristyn Care should mention this in their JD so that people never even apply for the job."

Several users have responded angrily in the comments section of the post. One user wrote, “We are better humans who are brought up to think and care about others as in how to bring down the pain in work culture but such people only worry about money." He ended the comment calling it “pure exploitation".

Another user showing concern for workers at the firm said, “Employees may finally end up using Pristyn Care for medical help. Pristyn Care has found a real hack to grow vertically. The investors must be really proud of….oh putting in a lion’s cage to see fighting spirit and making the candidate watch Sooryavansham."

Earlier a similar incident occurred with Shantanu Deshpande, CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, when he shared a LinkedIn post advising youngsters to work 18 hours a day in the initial years of their career. After facing criticism on the internet, he apologised to people who disagreed with his suggestion, and deleted his LinkedIn account.

