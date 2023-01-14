Malala Yousafzai Acts as an Inspiration For Female Students at Odisha's Dunguripali College

Along with photographs of various great men hanging on the walls of Dunguripali College of Subarnapur district, the most surprising photo is of a Pakistani young woman social worker — Malala Yousafzai. Stuck on the college wall along with photos of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, many great men, women, freedom fighters and many prominent people.

The college wall also has a message written by Yousafzai. Akshay Kumar Pater, the principal of the college, said that the photo of the Nobel laureate woman has been attached since 2016. The walls of the college are decorated with photos of many eminent personalities and their plaques.

The main reason is that the students of our college will read it and try to be for them. “We put up this Pakistani girl Malala Yousafzai’s photo in the college to make women read more and more along with reforming the education sector," said the college principal.

Several girls, especially from rural areas, are studying in this college. Saroj Das, a senior lecturer of the college, said that Yousafzai’s photo was put up so that the girls would show interest in studying and how they would become self-reliant.

Dunguripali College is an old rural base college in Subarnapur district. The college has many reputations in the district for providing moral teachings and with academic teaching . Many students from this college have studied well and are placed in many well today.

