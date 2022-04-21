Male Student Denied Entry to College for Wearing 'Feminine' Outfit, Internet Debates Appropriate Clothing for Campus

An incident grabbed the internet’s attention after a student was denied entry to college premises because of the outfit he was sporting. A student named Pulkit Mishra made an Instagram post about the stereotypical experience he encountered at his own college.

Although the post has been deleted, Pulkit was on his way to his college lectures when the guards allegedly refused to let him in since he was dressed in a top and an off-the-shoulder shrug. They not only questioned his clothing choices but also emphasized that because he’s a boy, he is not allowed to wear such clothes in college.

Pulkit wrote in his now-deleted Instagram post that he was not permitted to enter the premises, because of which he had to skip a lecture. He later had to call a friend to bring him a shirt, which he was instructed to button up to cover the top he was wearing, as per media reports.

The student claims that students should not be judged for their choices. He questions, “anyone can wear anything! There’s no gender in clothes," he wrote in his now-deleted post.

Soon after Pulkit’s post became viral on the internet, users came out in support. They condemned the incident while writing words of empathy and comfort for him.

One such comment read: “I feel absolutely disgusted by this toxic society! I’m so sorry that this happened to you. You are beautiful and strong, don’t let anyone tell you any different. You deserve all the love and respect! Always got you back." Another user wrote, “Proud of you my friend, you are indeed a Rockstar. Screw them. Love and power to you."

