Man Held for Molesting Schoolgirls in Nagpur

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting four schoolgirls in Nagpur in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.
The accused took a Class II student to a store room after luring her with chocolates and molested her, the Mauda police station official said.
"Our probe found he has molested four students. He is the son of a teacher. He has been charged with outraging the modesty of a woman by using criminal force and other offences under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said.
