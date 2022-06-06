Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BSEAP Marks Memo at bseap.gov.in, Direct Link at News18.com

AP SSC 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: After being postponed on the result date, the AP SSC class 10 result will be finally announced today. The result will be out at bseap.gov.in. It will also be available directly with News18.com. To check their scores, students need to keep their admit card ready as they would require roll number and date of birth mentioned on it to check marks. Read More
The AP SSC mathematics question paper was leaked on May 2. It was circulated on social media platform, WhatsApp. The police had arrested 69 people in connection with the math question paper leakage scam. The AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the opposition Telugu Desam Party – TDP leaders are behind class 10 question paper leak.
Step 1: Visit official website of Manabadi — manabadi.co.in
Step 2: Click on AP SSC result on the homepage
Step 3: Log-in using required credentials such as roll number
Step 4: Your result will appear on screen, download, save, take a print out
The AP board recorded a 100% pass percentage in 2020 and 2021. Will the board secure a full 100% percentage this time too? It is unlikely that BSEAP will announce another 100 per cent result. In 2020, the students were promoted based on an alternative evaluation method. While in 2021, even though exams were held, mass promotion was given to students via grace marks policy. The board, however, might have a result with above 90% pass percentage, considering previous year trends.
BSEAP had cancelled the physical examination in 2021 following the Supreme Court’s intervention. It had promoted all the students on the basis of their performance in the internal assessment exam and final marks obtained from classes 7 to 9. While in 2020, all students were promoted. The pass percentage was 100 per cent in both the years. Prior to that, the board maintained a result of above 90 per cent.
2019 — 94.88%
2018 — 94.48%
2017 — 91.92%
2016 — 93.26%
Students will be getting grades along with marks in their AP SSC marks memo. Know the grades against the marks here:
91-100 marks = A1 grade
81-90 marks = A2 grade
71-80 marks = B1 grade
61-70 marks = B2 grade
51-60 marks = C1 grade
41-50 marks = C2 grade
35-40 marks = D grade
Apart from the AP official websites, the result will also be available at News18.com. To check marks directly, students need to fill this form:
A total of 6,21,799 students took the exams this year out of which 3,02,474 are girls and 3,63,000 are boys. BSEAP will not release the merit list or topper list this year to ensure that students do not value marks over education. Last year too, the merit list was not released. The board had recorded a pass percentage of 100 per cent in last two years. The AP SSC exams were held between May 2 to 13, 2022.
Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal — digilocker.gov.in or download the app
Step 2: Next click on sign up available on the upper left corner of the homepage
Step 3: Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.
Step 4: Submit the details and set a username.
Step 5: Click on AP 10th passing certificate/result
Step 6: Click on Class 10 passing certificate/resultlick on ‘BSEAP’ under the ‘education’ tab
Step 7: Either enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with the board
Step 8: The AP SSC marksheet will appear
To clear the BSEAP SSC exam, students will have to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. This means, students will have to get grade D or above to pass the exam. The result will be declared at bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.
Students who are awaiting the AP SSC result can also check them via SMS. To do so, they have to type SSC their roll number and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. This facility will be activated once the result is declared at noon.
Step 1: Go to the official website of the AP board — bse.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Student Services’ , then click on the ‘AP SSC result 2022′ link
Step 3: Log-in using roll number and date of birth
Step 4: The AP 10th result 2022 will appear, download and save
This year, BSEAP like other boards has decided to not release the merit list. The merit list has top-scoring students. Last year too merit list was not released. Schools too have been asked to not advertise with top scoring students. This has been decided to ensure focus is given to studies and not marks and pressure is taken off of kids.
Students will be able to check marks at official websites, bse.ap.gov.in, bseap.org, manabadi.co.in, rtgs.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bieap.gov.in. To check marks at News18.com, students need to fill the form below -
For the past two years, AP SSC has been promoting all students to the next class. In 2021 and 2022, the AP SSC had 100 per cent pass percentage. If this is repeated today as well, it will be a record in itself.
- bie.ap.gov.in
— results.bie.ap.gov.in
— sakshieducation.com
— results.eenadu.net
— andhrajyothi.com
— www.manabadi.com
— vidyavision.com
— schools9.com
— examresults.ap.nic.in
— visalaandhra.com
— results.shiksha
— results.prajasakti.com
— examresults.net
— indiaresults.com
BSEAP was to release the class 10 or AP SSC result on June 4, however, 30 minutes after the scheduled time, the Board decided to postpone the results. After being deferred, the result is being announced now. Students will be able to check scores at official website from 12 onwards.
The AP SSC result will be announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh on July 6 at noon at a press conference. After the ceremonial announcement, link to check marks will be updated. To pass the exams, students need at least grade D or 33 per cent marks.
