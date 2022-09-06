Mangalore University Circulates Wrong Question Paper, Cancels Exam

The Mangalore University’s faculty of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) has temporarily halted the second semester BBA Kannada examination of the academic year 2021-22 due to an error in the question paper by the Board of Examiners (BoE). Though the question paper’s title stated, “Second Semester BBA Degree Exam, September 2022 (2021-22 batch and onwards) (NEP 2020)," the students claimed that they were given questions from the previous semester’s syllabus.

The students informed the invigilators that the questions they had been given covered the questions from the first semester’s syllabus. The question paper was recalled by university authorities soon after the error was discovered. Colleges across the university began the even semester (2, 4, 6) undergrad exams for the academic year 2021–2022 on Monday, September 5.

In a press release, Registrar of Evaluation Dr P L Dharma stated that the rescheduled exam date would be announced shortly. Whereas the remaining examination timetable would remain unchanged, the other exams would be held as scheduled. Even though the paper was scrutinised by the BOE chairperson’s scrutiny committee, Dr Dharma explained that it is unfortunate that such a blunder went unnoticed.

Prof P S Yadapadithaya, Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University, stated, “It was the blunder committed by the BoE chairman. As per the university’s rules, a show cause notice will be served to the Board of Examination Chairman."

While this is going on, Manikantha Kalasa, State Secretary of Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has demanded that the responsible examiners be suspended and has condemned the university for jeopardising the academic future of the students who worked extremely hard to prepare for the exam.

A similar but distinct incident was reported earlier this year at the University of Kerala, where the answer key was distributed in place of the question paper for the fourth-semester BSc Electronics exam, which was held in February 2022.

