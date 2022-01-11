Manipal Academy Offers PG Diploma With Job Opportunity at Yes Bank

Yes Bank has partnered with Manipal Academy of BFSI to launch ‘YES Professional Banker’ programme, a one-year postgraduate diploma in banking for graduates who aspire to build a career in the banking and financial services industry (BFSI).

The year-long ‘YES Professional Banker’ programme comprises three modules – a six-month on-campus residential learning experience, followed by a three-month internship and a three-month on-the-job training opportunity with Yes Bank across the country. The selection process for the programme includes an online assessment followed by interviews.

Diploma holders will be offered placements in suitable roles at the Bank with competitive compensation packages. On completing a predefined tenure with the Bank, provided they meet requisite performance levels, the entire program fee will be reimbursed, as per the official notice from the academy.

To apply to the programme, the candidate must, a citizen of India having a full-time graduation degree with at least 55 per cent marks. The applicant must be up to 28 years of age on the date of application.

The Bank will provide education loans for the ‘YES Professional Banker’ programme to help students bear the program fees as per the Bank’s existing student loan eligibility criteria. Once the candidates complete the programme, they will be awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Banking from Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), and the ‘YES Professional Banker’ certification from YES School of Banking.

Anurag Adlakha, Chief Human Resources Officer, YES BANK, said, “At a time when banking is undergoing revolutionary changes, the launch of the ‘YES Professional Banker’ Program with student funding arrangements will help nurture talented aspirants into highly skilled professionals in the sector. We are delighted to partner with Manipal Academy of BFSI to execute the program."

