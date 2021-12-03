Manipal University Launches E-learning resource for MBBS students to Enhance Campus Learning

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed medical students and future doctors. like any other student in the country, to a socially distanced, digital learning module. With limited access to campus-based learning, medical education has taken a toll. To fill in the gap, Manipal Global Education Services has launched MedAce, a digital learning and assessment resource for undergraduate MBBS students in India.

The platform helps students learn medical concepts through interactive classes, gaming, and simulation labs, claims the Manipal Global. The platform can, however, only “optimise" campus learning and not replace it, recognises the university.

Stating that even though MedAce can not compensate for the physical learning of the medical colleges, Dr Pragna Rao, Academic Advisor, Manipal MedAce told News18, “We are not replacing the campus learning, we are supporting the students while they are on campus or not. This is not any certification course or programme that can be used as a substitute for medical education, however, it is an additional help to the students perusing MBBS. It is built on the principle of instructional design. The e-learning resource has been put together with the collaboration of 115 faculty and will also give an upper hand to the students."

“Due to the pandemic and its subsequent effect on school and college shutdown the education has faced a setback. This has especially affected the medical profession, as it requires campus experience. With an aim to give students a campus learning experience, while managing their time and stress, the MedAce, a smartly designed recourse pool aims to give them interactive learning from their comfort," said Balasundaram Athreya, Chief Digital Officer, Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) & Business Head, Manipal MedAce

MedAce, allow first-year MBBS students to have early clinical exposure and apply Basic Sciences principles in a hospital setting. Assessments include case-based and image-based questions to perform well in-class tests and university exams. Overall outcomes for the student include achieving competencies and skillsets required for an Indian Medical Graduate, Rao added.

Talking about the pricing of the MedAce, Ravi Panchanadan, Managing Director & CEO - Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), said, “It is a cloud-based resource. This is a very affordable assessment resource that can be acceded by anyone from any part of the country. Manipal MedAce is the outcome of extensive market research done by us on the need gap present in undergraduate MBBS learning today."

