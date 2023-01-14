Manipur Board 12th Exams 2023 Datesheet Released, to be Held from February 23

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Manipur has released the class 12 datesheet 2023 on January 13. The higher secondary examination will commence from February 23, and conclude on April 1. The Manipur board class 12 practical exam will be conducted from April 1 to April 20. Students can download the complete time table from the official website of the board at cohsem.nic.in.
The Manipur board 12th class examination will start with the English language paper and end with the optional language paper. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. The time duration is three hours for 100 and 20 marks papers and two hours for 40 and 30 marks papers.
Manipur class 12th datesheet 2023: How to download
Step 1: Go to the official website of Manipur board
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notice section
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the HSE timetable 2023 link
Step 4: The Manipur board class 12 timetable will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Save and download for further use
Manipur board 12th datesheet 2023
February 23 — English
February 25 — MIL ( Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte) or Alternative English
February 28 — Education, Chemistry, Business Studies
March 3 — History, Biology
March 6 — Political Science, Physics, Accountancy
March 13 — Mathematics
March 15 — Economics, Anthropology
March 17 — Human Ecology and Family Sciences
March 20 — Engineering, Drawing, Sociology
March 23 — Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education, Statistics
March 25 — Geography, Geology
March 28 — Philosophy, Computer Science
March 30, — Music, Psychology
April 1 — Elective Language: Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English
Schools will conduct the 12th practical examination of their own students after obtaining prior approval of the council. The exams will be conducted from April 1 to April 20. The detailed schedule of practical examination will have to be submitted by the institutes to the council officer before February 28, 2023. In case of subjects with less than 10 candidates, such candidates will be linked to other schools arranged by the council.
