Manipur Boards Timetable 2023 Released; Exams To Begin From March 16

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) has released the Class 10 date sheet for the academic year 2022-23. Students who are going to appear for the Manipur High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam this year, can check and download the Class 10 timetable from the official website of BOSEM at bosem.in. As per the latest update, the Manipur board Class 10 exam will begin on March 16 (Thursday) and end on April 3 (Monday), 2023. The Class 10 board exam will be conducted in the morning shift which is from 9 am to 12 noon.

The Manipur board Class 10 exam will begin with the subject English and end with optional subjects like Home Science, Commerce, Computer Science, and others. Candidates appearing for the exam should keep in mind that the 80 marks subject paper is for 3 hours duration while the 48 marks subject paper will be for 2 hours duration.

“The Practical Examination in respect of subjects viz Thang-ta/Fine Arts/Eshei-Nongmai/Manipuri Jagoi will be held from the 17th to 21st April 2023," reads the notice. A separate programme or notification for the Class 10 practical exam will be released in due course.

Manipur HSLC Class 10 Timetable 2023

-March 16 (Thursday): English

-March 21 (Tuesday): Science

-March 24 (Friday): Social Science

-March 27 (Monday)

-March 31 (Friday): Mathematics

First Language: Manipuri (MM), Tangkhul, Nepali, Thadou, Kuki, Maola, Kom, Bengali, Mizo, Paite, Zou, Hmar, Vaiphei, Ruangmei, Liangmei, Hindi, Sanskrit, Gangte, Simte

Subjects in Lieu of first language: Elementary Hindi, Additional English, Elementary Manipuri (MM), Elementary Manipuri (Roman Script)

- April 3 (Monday): Optional Subjects: Home Science, Commerce, Thang-Ta, Fine Arts, Eshei Nongmai, Manipuri Jagoi, Computer Science, Higher Mathematics.

On January 13, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur released the Class 12 timetable for students appearing this year. According to the schedule, the Higher Secondary Examination will commence on February 23, 2023, and will conclude on April 1, 2023. Find the official notice here:https://bosem.in/upload_folder/notification/HSLCProgramme1003.pdf

Along with the Class 12 date sheet, the Board has also released the timetable for the practical exam. The Higher Secondary School Examination practical exams are scheduled to be held from April 1 to April 20 this year.

Students are advised to keep checking the main website for more information and details. They can also download the main schedule from the official website.

