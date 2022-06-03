Manpreet Singh Tops Punjab Board 8th Exams with 100% marks, Aims at Becoming IAS Officer

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the Class 8 board examination results on Thursday. While 98.25 per cent of students who took the exam were able to pass it, Manpreet Singh emerged as the topper. The boy who belongs to the Gumti village of Barnala district scored 600 out of 600 marks in the class 8 board examination. Manpreet studies in a government middle school in his village.

At a young age, Manpreet has dreams of his own. He wants to become an IAS officer and work for the well-being of the needy. His mother is the sole earner in the family and does stitching work to fulfil the needs of the family. After the death of Manpreet’s father, she took command of the family and is proud of her son for this big achievement. Talking to The Tribune, Manpreet’s mother Kiranjit Kaur said, “Manpreet is very hard working. He wants to become an IAS officer and help the needy."

Not just this, but the little boy is also overjoyed by this great victory. Thanking his teachers, Manpreet told the news portal “My teachers helped me a lot. Whenever I faced any problem, they were always there to help me."

Apart from Manpreet, the other toppers of PSEB are also on cloud nine for passing with flying colours. Himani Sethi, who bagged the second position in the Class 8 board examination, is a student of SAV Jain Day Boarding school in Hoshiarpur. She scored 596 out of 600 marks on PSEB exams.

The third position holders are Karmanpreet Kaur of Ambar Public Senior Secondary School and Nawan Tanel of Amritsar district with 596 marks. While the marks of all the three students are the same, Himani is awarded the second position due to her age. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Himani said that she never took private tuition and cleared the exam by studying on her own. At the same time, Karmanpreet, who belongs to a farming family, wants to become a lawyer.

Talking about the overall results, 98.25 per cent of students have cleared the board examination this time. Just like last time, the ratio of girls passing the examination is more than boys. While the average passing percentage of girls is 98.70 per cent, 97.86 per cent of boys passed the class 8 examination.

