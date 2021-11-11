MANUU Launches E-Content Platforms to Promote Urdu Language, Culture

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has launched three e-content platforms on the eve of National Education Day. Director of IMC MANUU, Rizwan Ahmad said that a variety of digital content has been launched based on Urdu language and, culture to the masses, and this will be regularly shared on the official social media platform of IMC MANUU.

As part of the e-content platform, audio-visual capsules of acclaimed Urdu personalities and discussions on different topics will be produced and shared on the official social media platform. Further, one Urdu word and one poet or writer information by the name ‘Word of the Day’ and ‘Poet/Writer of the Day’ will be shared on social media daily.

Prof Syed Ainul Hassan, Vice-Chancellor of MANUU said that the Instructional Media Centre (IMC) of the university has ushered into a new era today by launching new digital initiatives, which will be the benchmark in the education sector. As National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is being implemented in the universities with new ideas and strategies for education, IMC’s digital initiatives will add a new value to the learning in the mother tongue. It would be fruitful for the students of Urdu medium all across the globe. “Urdu Language and Culture is an academic exercise and a part of our cultural memory," said he.

In total, three digital initiatives have been launched by MANUU. The audio-visual series titled Urdu Nama will promote and preserve Urdu’s rich cultural heritage and bring its diverse flavours to the masses. The series is a celebration of Urdu, its rich heritage, and various art forms.

The Educational News Bulletin will cover important news and developments from the education world and the “Shaheen-e-Urdu" to promote education in Urdu by introducing young Urdu achievers to the world who have achieved a lot. This series fosters education/ knowledge in the Urdu language and not just as a language of literature. Through the Urdu medium, young students are setting new milestones hence need to be promoted, the varsity added.

While talking to News18, Prof Hassan said that the university aims to reach Urdu at every corner of the country. He said that the varsity is taking steps to start the construction of the Budgam Satelite Campus in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest. MANUU is focusing on increasing the enrollment of the students from Hyderabad and Telangana, said the VC adding that the university has recently started a skill development course to attract students from Telangana.

