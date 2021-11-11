Mastercard, Bal Utsav Collaborate for 10-week Volunteering Programme

Payments and technology platform Mastercard and NGO Bal Utsav have partnered for a 10-week volunteering programme. Under the collaboration,

Bal Utsav will train Mastercard employees in critical global leadership competencies that will enhance their ability to manage diverse teams, communicate across cultures, and work in new environments. Mastercard will help Bal Utsav to build a strong communication strategy and create digital visibility for the NGO.

According to a recent survey, 96% of employees felt that volunteering helped in improving their productivity. Respondents of the survey also mentioned that volunteering helped lower their stress levels.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ramesh Balasundaram, co-founder & director, Bal Utsav said, Pro-Bono Programs are intended to provide economic and social beneﬁt to the local community while building leadership competencies, creating market insights, and spurring innovation.

Nikhil Sahni, Division President, South Asia, Mastercard said, “At Mastercard, we encourage our employees to connect their skills and passions, activating them to serve as a force for good. We are delighted to partner with Bal Utsav in India that is on a mission to solve the educational crisis in government schools in India. Our young colleagues are working closely with Bal Utsav’s team in creating a communications strategy with a strong focus on digital visibility to build awareness and engagement around their programs and services using online tactics to expand its reach."

Over the last few years, Bal Utsav has partnered with more than 100 companies from banking & ﬁnancial services domains to software & hardware product companies and manufacturing to transform public school education. Bal Utsav to date has helped reform more than 200 government schools through its sustainable interventions and helped over 8 lakh students.

