Home » News » education-career » MAT 2022 Registration Concludes Today at mat.aima.in, Steps to Apply

MAT 2022 Registration Concludes Today at mat.aima.in, Steps to Apply

MAT 2022: Candidates who are yet to register may apply for the entrance exam by visiting the official website -- mat.aima.in by today

Advertisement

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 16:42 IST

New Delhi, India

MAT 2022 will be conducted on December 17 (Representative image)
MAT 2022 will be conducted on December 17 (Representative image)

The registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 will conclude today, December 13. Candidates who are yet to register may apply for the entrance exam by visiting the official website — mat.aima.in by today. It is going to be a computer-based test, conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA).

This exam will be conducted on December 17. The result will be out in the last week of December. As per the instructions, candidates will not be able to edit the form after submission. Only those candidates who submit the complete application form will receive the MAT 2022 admit card. The applicants ensure all the details while filing the form and must have a valid email, signature, and photo.

Also read| Over 11k Faculty Positions Vacant in Central Universities, IITs and IIMs: Ministry of Education

Advertisement

MAT 2022: How to apply

RELATED NEWS

Step 1-Visit the official website of AIMA - mat.aima.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the option register tab and generate login credentials

Step 3 – Enter all the specified details and submit the same

Step 4 - Upload the photo and signature as well

Step 5- Cross-verify the details before payment

Step 6- Pay the fees and save the print for the future

The MAT 2022 registration fee is Rs 1850.  After the closure of the MAT registration window, candidates will not be able to make any further changes to it. Other than that, all the registered candidates will receive the MAT 2022 admit card on December 15. It will be released online. Candidates can download it from the official website by using their email id and password they have to go through the details mentioned there.

Advertisement

Applicants have to attempt 200 composite MCQs in 150 minutes. The question paper consists of several sections such as language comprehension, intelligence, critical reasoning, mathematical skills, data analysis and sufficiency, and Indian and global environment. Each section carries 40 marks.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

first published: December 13, 2022, 16:36 IST
last updated: December 13, 2022, 16:42 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Looks Smouldering In Lilac Bralette And Skirt With Thigh-high Slit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone And Shah Rukh Khan Set Internet On Fire With Their Sensuous Moves In 'Besharam Rang', Check Out The Hot Stills