MAT 2023 on February 19, Registration Begins at mat.aima.in, How to Apply

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2023 examination dates for the February session. The registration window for Paper Based Test (PBT), Computer Based Test (CBT) and Internet Based Test (IBT) has also begun online. Interested candidates can fill out the form before the deadline set by the management association by visiting the official website of MAT 2023, mat.aima.in.

As per the schedule, the last date for registration of the PBT mode is February 14. Candidates will get the admit cards on February 15, and the exam will take place on February 19. According to the notification, the MAT 2023 results will be out on 3rd week of March 2023.

Also read| CUET PG 2023 From June 1 to 10, Registrations From Mid-March: UGC Chairman

Advertisement

On the other hand, the last date for registration for CBT mode is February 21 and for CBT 2 mode is February 27. Admit cards for CBT will be available on February 21 and the exam will be conducted on February 27. The CBT 2 mode hall ticket will be out on March 2 and the exam will take place on March 4.

MAT 2023: How to Apply

Applicants can complete the registration process by following these steps —

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAT

Step 2: Enter the details such as name, phone number, email id, and date of birth, and then generate a password.

Step 3: Click on the ‘register’ option and activate login credentials.

Step 4: Login with new credentials and fill in the required details.

Step 5: Candidates must make sure to check all the details before payment.

Advertisement

Step 6: Pay the MAT application Fee.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the MAT application fee for future reference.

MAT 2023: Application fees

Candidates have to pay Rs 1,900 for remote proctored Internet Based Test (IBT), whereas for double remote proctored Internet Based Test (IBT) a payment of Rs 3,050 is required.

Advertisement

Applicants have to attempt 200 composite MCQs in 150 minutes. The question paper consists of several sections such as language comprehension, intelligence, critical reasoning, mathematical skills, data analysis and sufficiency, and Indian and global environment. Each section carries 40 marks.

Read all the Latest Education News here