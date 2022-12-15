MAT Admit Card For CBT 2 to be Out Today at aima.mat.in, Step To Download

The All India Management Association (AIMA) is going to release the MAT CBT 2 admit card today, December 15, at 4 PM.

Only candidates who have successfully registered for the management entrance exam in CBT mode for the December session will be able to download the hall tickets via the official website - aima.mat.in. Candidates must enter their MAT login credentials, like their registration number, date of birth, and email address, in order to download the MAT CBT 2 admit card.

The MAT admit cards for CBT 2 will be available in pdf format and will include all pertinent information including exam time and exam day instructions. Examinees must remember to carry their hall ticket along with one valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. They will not be permitted to bring any prohibited item to the exam venue.

MAT admit card for CBT 2: Steps to download

Step 1. Open the online portal of AIMA MAT

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3. You will now be taken to the MAT admit card download page

Step 4. Enter your login credentials, such as your MAT registration number, DOB, and email address

Step 5. Click on the submit button

Step 6. The MAT 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7. Download and print the MAT admit card

MAT admit card 2022: Details to verify

After downloading the MAT CBT 2 admit card, candidates must confirm if the information mentioned on the card is correct. In case of a discrepancy, candidates should contact the AIMA MAT exam officials on the phone number- 011-47673000 or send an E-mail to mat@aima.in. The following details on the admit card are supposed to be validated: the candidate’s name, category, photograph, roll number, signature, registration number, exam date, and reporting time. Candidates are advised to pay frequent visits to the official site of AIMA MAT for staying updated on the latest information.

