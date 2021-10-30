MBBS Aspirant From Coimbatore Dies of Suicide Ahead of NEET Results

Twenty-year-old Keerthivasan from Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu killed himself just ahead of the announcement of the results for the current year’s medical entrance NEET, apparently over fear that he would not pass the test.

Police sources confirmed that Keerthivasan had been under stress owing to anxiety about the results. The village in which Keerthivasan had resided, Muthoor in Coimbatore district, had plunged into sadness over the death.

The medical entrance test NEET, conducted in August this year, had been controversial for the slew of suicides in Tamil Nadu just ahead of the test.

With hopes of direct classes near to none owing to the pandemic, students had relied heavily on resources and mock tests available online for the exam. The DMK government, for its part, had been advising students to gear up for the test even as it took forward the administrative-legal battle against the exam.

The Justice Rajan Committee, set up by the MK Stalin-led government, had clearly stated that the test would result in the reduction of medical service delivery in the state, particularly in rural districts as it systemically favours aspirants from urban centres.

If the centralised medical entrance exam — NEET — continues then there might not be enough expert doctors for being employed in the Government Hospitals, reveals 165 pages report of Retired Justice Rajan Committee titled “Report of the High-Level Committee To Study The Impact of NEET on Medical Admissions in Tamil Nadu".

The Bill passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly awaits the State Governor’s nod and before it could be forwarded for Presidential approval.

>DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

