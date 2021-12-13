MBBS Student in Tamil Nadu Ragged, Tries to End Life

A second year MBBS student of a state-run medical college here was allegedly subjected to ragging by four seniors and he attempted to end his life, authorities said on Sunday. The victim, a young man now in a depressed state of mind, is being treated for injuries on his hand (around wrist) as well, said medical authorities.

Following a complaint, a panel was set up by the Dharmapuri Government Medical College (DGMC), and an enquiry found that the allegation of ragging including verbal abuse was true. The findings of the committee led to the suspension of four students, all of them in their third year from the college and permanent suspension from the hostel.

>Read CBSE 10th Question Paper Says Women’s Independence Reason for Social Issues, Faces Backlash

Advertisement

Subsequently, a police complaint was lodged against four of them as per the provisions of anti-ragging law."We are on the lookout for these four students," a police officer here said adding an FIR was filed against them after the college dean filed a written complaint. The victim tried to end life last week and he was ragged on a number of occasions before that, sources said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.