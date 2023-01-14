MCC Warns NEET UG Aspirants Against Fake Notice On Special Counselling Round

The Medical Council of India (MCC) has warned candidates against a fake notice about the extension of the deadline for the special stray vacancy round for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) courses. The fake notice suggested that the last date for the application of admission against the NEET UG special stray vacancy round for MBBS and BDS of all India was extended to January 20.

The fake circular also mentioned that the medical counselling committee is in receipt of representation from several states regarding the extension of the last date due to which the MCC decided to do the same.

“It has come to the notice of MCC and MoHFW that a fake Notice purportedly dated 10.01.2023 issued by MCC as attached below is being circulated in the social media. In this regard, it is mentioned that no such Notice has been issued by MCC or DGHS," MCC said in its latest order.

MCC also warned students to not take cognizance of such fake letters and notices, and refrain from sharing fake information in other groups. The committee also suggested that candidates should lodge a complaint in the Cyber Crime Cell or an FIR on the matter.

MCC suggested that the students only refer to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA for accurate and latest information on the NEET UG examination and counselling schedule.

The NEET UG special stray vacancy round is a special counselling round for students who were not allotted an MBBS/BDS seat in the routine counselling process of the exam. Candidates who were not offered a seat in any of the medical or dental colleges in India can apply for this round.

The special stray vacancy counselling round has already been conducted by the MCC on December 29, 2022, and the last date of admission in the MBBS Course for All India Counselling as well as state counselling was December 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, a special stay vacancy round is being conducted by the National Medical Commission for admission into PG courses offered through NEET PG 2022 and NEET 2022. The last date for admission int this special round is January 14, 2023.

