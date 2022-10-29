Medical Degrees Offered by Singhania University Illegal, Rules NMC

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a warning to medical aspirants against a ‘misleading’ advertisement published by Singhania University in Rajasthan in connection with MBBS admissions. According to the official notice by NMC, if any medical student enrolls in the varsity then the admission will be treated as illegal. The NMC has recommended all students, parents, and members of the general public check the standing of medical colleges before enrolling in any of them.

In its notification dated October 28, NMC indicated that the Commission had just learned that Singhania University was accepting applications for its MBBS programme as well as other medical programmes. In a statement, NMC pointed out, “The said institution has in its advertisement published in various newspapers claimed that the High Court in the case of IGNOU, has held that there is no provision in the Indian Medical Council Act which authorises and empowers BoG-MCI to grant permission or recognition to IGNOU to enable it to take admission and impart education in MBBS and other medical courses. The said institution mischievously claims that it is covered by a judgment of the High Court without referring to the cause title and the Court that has pronounced it"

The notification further claims that such a claim is false, baseless, and totally against the law passed by Parliament

It should be underlined that Singhania University’s reasoning breaches both the NMC Act of 2019 and the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956, as well as the rules established by both acts.

The NMC recommended applicants be mindful of any admissions made by any institution that offers modern medicine programmes, such as MBBS or Diplomas in many fields of medicine. Without the prior consent of the NMC, applicants cannot be admitted to the MD, MS, DM, or MCh programmes, and those admitted cannot obtain the recognised medical credentials necessary for practice.

On the NMC website, nmc.org.in, one can find the most recent list of medical schools, together with information on the schools’ approval status and the number of authorised or permitted seats.

