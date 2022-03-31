Medical Students Enrolled in Chinese Universities Stage Protest in Mumbai, Seek Practical Training in India

Indian students enrolled in medical courses in Chinese universities staged a protest outside the Press Club of India in Mumbai on Wednesday demanding practical-based learning in India. These students were forced to return to India due to the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020 and have been unable to go back since then due to the non-availability of visas.

While they have been attending online classes run by their universities in China, the students now seek the option of taking practical classes and clinical rotations in India that are recognized by the National Medical Commission, according to a report by Free Press Journal.

These students had previously written to the concerned officials of the Ministry of External Affairs, Central Health Ministry, National Medical Commission, Chief Ministers’ Office, State Health Ministry demanding smooth return and continuation of offline studies but to no avail. Stating that the government has not been listening to their plight, a student said that they should be given a chance as they are future doctors of India.

A similar protest was carried out in Delhi earlier this month under the banner of the Foreign Medical Graduates Parents Association (FMGPA), reported news agency ANI. Carried out at Kerala Secretariat in Delhi, the protesting students and their parents said that the government should recognise their physical training in India.

Murshid Aleen, a fourth-year medical student at Yangzhou University, China told the media that they were unsure if the Indian government will even recognise their degrees and online classes. He added that many such students were doing practicals at various government and private hospitals but it has not been recognized by the authorities.

The students also expressed concerns about being able to complete their education and repay their loans. Indian students who had returned from war-torn Ukraine have also been demanding recognition for their degree and a chance to continue their course offline here In India.

