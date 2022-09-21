'Medicine No Longer a Secure Profession', Says Pakistani Medical Graduate, Highlights Employment Problem

The lack of suitable job opportunities is allegedly forcing medical graduates in Pakistan to leave the country. Highlighting the unemployment problem in Pakistan, an MBBS graduate, Hamd Nawaz, who claims to have completed her degree from King Edward Medical University, Lahore, said that she has been jobless since she completed her course.

Nawaz, in a tweet thread, added that half of her batchmates have been employed since completing their course, and were left with “little room" to stay in the country. “Right as we speak, more than half of the 350 doctors of my batch who graduated with me are planning to apply abroad because jobs here are as scarce as salt in a soup, " she tweeted before adding that medical graduates were being offered less than 40,000 Pakistani rupees for a 12-hour night shift job.

“So, if you plan to make your way ahead on your own skills, haha. The joke is on you. It’s frustrating, humiliating and everything we never thought it’d be," Nawaz tweeted.

She added that medicine in Pakistan was no longer a secure profession and advised parents to not pressurise their kids to take it up. Nawaz in a tweet said that the working hours in the medical profession in Pakistan were “insane" and the pay is less. “If you don’t have a looting private setup of your own, you’re at a serious disadvantage," she wrote.

Nawaz concluded that parents should give their children a free hand in choosing a career and explore other options if they did want to see them end up frustrated. “Don’t push them to study day in and out only to end up a frustrated medical graduate, sitting at home, applying everywhere - to see references win over merit. Don’t ruin your child over nothing," she tweeted.

Commenting on Hamd’s post, one user wrote, “The system is massively messed up.There is still a lack of doctors in Pakistan yet more doctors are not hired. Those who get residency positions are exploited and overburdened with work." While another user commented, “You may be correct in context of Pakistan. Here in Canada, doctors are paid well. However, here to be a doctor is a long haul. You need to have four year degree after grade 12 before you accepted in a medical school."

