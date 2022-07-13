Meerut Boy Tops JEE Main 'Without Preparation', Cracked IISc Entrance Too, Now Aims at IIT

Saumitra Garg is the only candidate from Uttar Pradesh to have secured 100 percentile in Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main. Despite being one of the 14 students to have secured this score from across the country, Garg still thinks his target is not achieved yet. He is now aiming to crack the IIT entrance exam - JEE Advanced. The 19-year-old has already cleared KVPY - the entrance exam for IISc Bangalore.

The teenager calls the JEE Main an easy exam. He said that he managed to get the 100 percentile score in the engineering entrance without much preparation. “I did not focus on JEE Main. I have been preparing for the IIT entrance exam - JEE Advanced for the past two years. There are only a few chapters which are different in JEE Main and Advanced. Since Advance is a better difficulty exam, clearing concepts for it helped me automatically prepare for Main. I did not focus much on it as my main aim has always been getting a seat in an IIT," he said.

Advertisement

Read | JEE Main 100 Percentile Scorer Sarthak Maheshwari Says Could Not Study for Long Hours

Even though there is still an attempt left for JEE Main, the Meerut-boy will not be taking the chance to improve his score and will continue his rigor for IIT. While he is yet to decide on which IIT he wants to study at, he is clear about his subject choice - computer science. He said that he loves physics and likes mathematics and BTech CS can provide the best of both.

For his IIT training, he has been studying with FIITJEE Meerut for two years now. Now with about 1.5 months left for JEE Advanced, Garg said that he wants to dedicate his time to IIT preparation. He used to perform yoga, write poetry and short stories, and read novels. He also had an interest in watching and playing cricket, however, he has stopped all his habits for now and aims to continue them after joining his dream college.

Advertisement

During his preparation, he likes Chemistry the least as it “requires more cramming than logic application" as in physics and chemistry, said Saumitra.

Advertisement

Suggesting his peers on preparing for the entrance exam, he said, “there are many books in the market for preparation, rather than being lost in the long list, one should pick an author and deep dive into it." For his studies, he claims not to have followed any strict timetable and instead focused on concept clarity and solving higher difficulty and thinking order problems each time.

Saumitra is the youngest of three siblings. While his elder brother helps his father in the family business, his elder sister is an assistant professor. Giving credit to his siblings Saumitr said, “Even though I have topped the entrance exam, I believe my siblings are more intelligent than I am. They are the reason I am where I am they have motivated me and groomed me in every aspect of life." His mother is a homemaker and the father runs a business.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.