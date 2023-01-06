Home » News » education-career » Meet Doctor-turned IFS Officer Apala Mishra, Who Secured Highest Marks in UPSC CSE Interview

Meet Doctor-turned IFS Officer Apala Mishra, Who Secured Highest Marks in UPSC CSE Interview

Apala Mishra could not clear the UPSC prelims exam in her first two attempts. But, she did not give up. She cracked the exam and joined the list of IFS toppers by securing 9th rank in the third attempt

Apala Mishra did her BDS from Army College (Image: Instagram/@apalamishra)
A native of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Apala Mishra is a doctor-turned IFS officer from the 2020 batch. Born in 1997, she belongs to a army family. His father, Amitabh Mishra is a colonel, while her brother, Abhishek Mishra is a major in the army. Her mother Dr Alpana Mishra is a professor in the department of Hindi at Delhi University.

Apala Mishra studied up to class 10 from Dehradun following which she completed her class 12 from Rohini, Delhi. Further, Apala did her BDS from Army College, after which she obtained a degree in dentistry. She claims she always wanted to work for the society, which is why she decided to join the civil services.

Hence, she left her practice and started preparing for UPSC exam. However, she could not clear the UPSC prelims exam in her first two attempts. But, she did not give up. Eventually, she cracked the exam and joined the list of IFS toppers by securing 9th rank in the third attempt.

She had secured 215 out of 275 marks in UPSC Interview becoming the highest scorer in five years. While preparing for civil services exam, she claimed she used to study for 7-8 hours. She said she made the right strategy by analyzing the mistakes made in his first two attempts.

Meanwhile, IFS officer Ruchira Kamboj became the first woman ambassador of India to the United Nations. She was the topper of the UPSC CSE in 1987. The 58-year-old took over as the permanent representative to UN from India on August 1, 2022, replacing TS Tirumurti. She was also the topper of the foreign service batch.

After starting her diplomatic career from Paris, Kamboj worked as an additional secretary in the Europe west division of the Ministry of External Affairs from 1991-96. She served as the first secretary in Mauritius and at the Indian High Commission in Port Louis from 1996-99.

