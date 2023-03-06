Pablo Picasso said, “Inspiration does exist, but it must find you working." We have read several stories of how a person defied all odds to stand at the top. Similar is the story of IAS officer Anju Sharma. Her journey from being a below-average student to clearing UPSC in her maiden attempt is undoubtedly inspiring. Anju failed in Chemistry and Economics in her class 10 and class 12 exams. She passed all the other subjects with distinction, except these two. She claimed that only achievement can prepare you for failure.

But today, she believes that these two events in her life moulded her into who she is today. At the age of 22, she cleared India’s toughest examination, the UPSC. In an interview, Anju said that preparing for your examination at the last minute will cause panic and frustration. While sharing an incident from her schooling days, the IAS officer said, “During my pre-boards, I had so many chapters to cover and it was almost post-dinner when I started panicking because I was unprepared and I knew I was going to fail. Everyone around me stressed the fact that the performance of 10th grade is crucial as it determines our higher studies."

Anju recalled how her mother supported and encouraged her during a stressful period in her life. She also discovered that one should not rely on last-minute studying, so she began studying for her college examinations early on, which enabled her to win the gold medal for her college. She graduated from Rajasthan with a BSc and an MBA. She was able to pass the UPSC test on her first try thanks to this strategy. She finished her coursework well in advance and was listed among the IAS top scorers.

In 1991, Anju started working in Rajkot as an assistant collector. She presently serves as the Principal Secretary for the Sachivalaya, Gandhinagar, Government Education Department (Higher & Technical Education). In her three decades of work, she has held a variety of positions, including DDO Baroda, Gandhinagar, District Collector, and NRHM at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of the Government of India.

