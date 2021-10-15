Meet IIT JEE Advanced Rank 1 Holder Mridul Agarwal Who Also Topped KVPY, JEE Mains

Mridul Agarwal has created history by not only getting All India Rank (AIR) 1 in IIT entrance test but also by scoring the highest-ever marks in JEE Advanced. He obtained 348 marks out of 360 marks or 99.66% score.

Not just JEE Advanced, Mridul had secured top ranks in JEE Mains, IISc entrance - KVPY as well. In the CBSE class 12 board exams, he had obtained 98.2% marks. Mridul Agarwal from Rajasthan secured a 100 percentile in the March exam. He had scored 99.99 percentile in the February attempt.

He had earlier told News18.com that Google CEO Sundar Pichai was his inspiration. Like Pichai Agarwal too wants to work on developing technology, especially for the Indian population. He now aims at studying computer science from IIT-Bombay.

He said that he did not have a fixed timetable but instead focused on daily targets. “Every morning I would decide on completing a topic or two per day and dig deep into each of them. If I finished before the day ended I would talk to my friends," said Agarwal.

He also said that COVID-19 had allowed him more time. “COVID saved more time which allowed me to attempt more test papers. Before appearing for the exam, I analysed all papers."

He also said that his family was very supportive as they planned eating time and outings as per my schedule.

